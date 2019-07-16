New York Mets

Metstradamus
44997782_thumbnail

7/16/19 Game Preview: New York Mets at Minnesota Twins

by: Mike Phillips The Sports Daily: Metstradamus 4m

For the first time since April, the New York Mets (42-51) have managed to win a road series. The Mets won two out of three in Miami over the weekend, a step in the right direction for a franchise t…

Tweets