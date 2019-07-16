New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Amed Rosario has gone from potential star to just another guy
by: Mike Vaccaro — New York Post 1m
MINNEAPOLIS — If he didn’t invent the term, he certainly popularized it. Back in the day, Bill Parcells liked to boil his feelings about players down to acronyms. The first time he saw Lawrence
Tweets
-
Some of the new hats from @NewEraCap we have on deck. https://t.co/zkDGzwXVZlSuper Fan
-
Familia the one-batter specialist gets it done, and the creeping bullpen terror remains tamed for another inning. #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
-
Familia got the out Mickey requested of him. Feels like the dawn of a new day. #MetsBlogger / Podcaster
-
Jeurys Familia is being asked to get a 3yr/$30m out right here #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
-
Jeurys Familia is being asked to get a 3yr/$30m out right here #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
-
Let’s check in on the Ruben Tejada comeback trail...Dear @Mets, Ruben Tejada is batting .366 in 48 games but it feels like he's batting .966. Please phone/text/email/fax @SyracuseMets and discuss transportation methods to New York. Sincerely, UsBeat Writer / Columnist
- More Mets Tweets