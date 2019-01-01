New York Mets

Metsblog
45002756_thumbnail

Mets Takeaways from Tuesday's 3-2 win over the Twins, including a four-hit night from Michael Conforto

by: N/A SNY: Metsblog 6m

The Mets' bullpen pitched five shutout innings to help lead the way to a 3-2 victory over the Twins on Tuesday night.

Tweets