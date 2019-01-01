New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Perez expected to start as Minnesota hosts New York
by: AP — Fox Sports 3m
The Mets will start Jason Vargas on Wednesday and the Twins are expected to counter with Martin Perez
Tweets
-
"I think we’ve got some pieces" https://t.co/1F3lkifDy2Blogger / Podcaster
-
Mikey C.'s offense and the bullpen holding on for dear life lift the Mets to a third-straight victory. @TeddyRydquist #LGM 🔥https://t.co/dujqFIEwmzBlogger / Podcaster
-
This is greatJack Curry reading the Didis tweet to Buck Showalter was fantastic. “I thought he was on the DL” https://t.co/vy3G3x3M5WBeat Writer / Columnist
-
METS AFTER 94 GAMES 2019: 43-51 ***38th-best NYM w/1982, 2013*** Best: 1986 (64-30, 7 GA 1984, 1988) Worst: 1962 (24-70, 2 GB 1964) 1969: 54-40; 2016: 50-44 1964: 28-66; 1974: 40-54; 1984: 57-37; 1994: 44-50; 2004: 47-47; 2014: 44-50Blogger / Podcaster
-
RT @SNYtv: "To throw up 5 scoreless innings against that group over there, that says a lot" - Mickey Callaway says this was the best performance from the Mets' bullpen this season https://t.co/Rqi7himmSuTV / Radio Personality
-
RT @TomBiersdorfer: Our @NYDNSports back page: Tempers flare, then Yankees belt Rays to extend lead in AL East; Conforto has four hits, Diaz struggles but Mets hang on to beat Twins. -- https://t.co/DtGbHzrL1H https://t.co/mQhSPkRMfSNewspaper / Magazine
- More Mets Tweets