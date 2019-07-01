New York Mets

MLB trade rumors: Scout ranks 10 Yankees Double-A players who could be moved (with scouting reports) | Albert Abreu; Nick Nelson; Isiah Gilliam - nj.com

by: Randy Miller | rmiller@njadvancemedia.com NJ.com 6m

The Yankees are hoping to add a veteran starting pitcher before the July 31 trade deadline, and landing one could cost them a few of their top prospects. Here are updates on 10 Double-A farmhands that could be included in a deal.

Tweets