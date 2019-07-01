New York Mets

Morning Briefing: Mets Win Third Straight, Look For Sweep in Minnesota

by: Mia Perlman Mets Merized Online 2m

Good Morning Mets fans!The New York Mets (43-51) won 3-2 over the first-place Minnesota Twins (58-35) on Tuesday. In his return from the bullpen, Steven Matz gave up two runs in four innings.

