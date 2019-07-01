New York Mets

nj.com
MLB trade rumors: Will Indians trade Trevor Bauer after Corey Kluber’s return? Yankees still interested? - nj.com

by: Chris Ryan | cryan@njadvancemedia.com NJ.com 2m

The Cleveland Indians should be getting ace Corey Kluber back in the rotation soon. That could lead to the team trading Trevor Bauer for a bat at the trade deadline to help improve the lineup. The Yankees, Phillies and other teams have been...

