New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Sabermetrics news: How Zack Wheeler complicates the Mets’ deadline
by: Matt Provenzano — SB Nation: Beyond the Box Score 10m
How Zack Wheeler complicates the already-complicated Mets; the recent stretch from the Giants; trade target primer
Tweets
-
Mets could have backed off Wheeler a bit in 2 July starts and given him some extra rest knowing he was big trade chip and maybe could have avoided this shutdown scenario.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @CreateAPro: #JackPack !!! @jacktomlinson34 #205LiveBlogger / Podcaster
-
I think my #FaceApp is broken. 🤣 #FaceAppChallengeOwner / Front Office
-
Here's everything that happened Tuesday night in Mets land https://t.co/3pSIX6xglrTV / Radio Network
-
https://t.co/gdbJXJPTXg: Fanatics Syndergaard/Alonso event price drop https://t.co/XZ1Vq8M4uzBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @CashErrthing: @DoubledaysArmy Mathematical analysis of baseball that gives real context, especially real context to the Mets situation. https://t.co/LgLJz0KLYkBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets