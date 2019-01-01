New York Mets

Mets Minors

Mets Minors Recap: Gagnon’s Hitting Better Than His Strong Start

by: Matt Mancuso Mets Minors 3m

Syracuse (47-48) 5, Indianapolis (47-47) 2 Box3B Ruben Tejada: 3-3, 4 RBIs, BB | .375/.453/.560RHP Drew Gagnon: 2-3, 2 R .500/.500/.750The 29-year-old veteran continued his hot hitting

