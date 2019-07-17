New York Mets

The Mets Police
Gil Must Go: this may have been the worst baseball game ever

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice

I am starting to think baseball is fixed.  Somehow the Mets scored five runs off Fergie Jenkins and chased him after one inning.   Then Cardwell had nothing (CAN WE PLEASE STOP WITH THE 5 MAN ROTATION I WOULD RATHER HAVE EVEN MR. TERRIFIC EVERY 4TH...

