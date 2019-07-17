New York Mets

The Mets Police
45011870_thumbnail

Link: Todd Frazier donating $50,000 to Toms River Field of Dreams

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 4m

Cool move by Todd Frazier.  Of course the field is in Toms River because of course it is but it’s still cool.  Not Sad! At the Mets’ game against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Citi Field on July 27, the Toms River native will present a $50,000 check to...

Tweets