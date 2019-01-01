New York Mets

MLB: Mets.com
40936399_thumbnail

Press release: Mets trade RHP Wilmer Font to Toronto | MLB.com

by: N/A MLB: Mets 11m

The Mets have traded RHP Wilmer Font to the Toronto Blue Jays in exchange for cash considerations. Font was 2-2 with a 5.20 ERA in 25 combined games this year with Tampa Bay and New York. He was designated for assignment on July 12.

Tweets