Blue Jays Acquire Wilmer Font
by: Steve Adams — MLB Trade Rumors 9m
The Mets traded righty Wilmer Font to the Blue Jays in exchange for cash. Read more about the swap at MLB Trade Rumors.
One week from today, we're throwing a #WayBackWednesday party without the time machine. Jon Gries, who played Uncle Rico will be at the ballpark and we have a special bobblehead package.
A 1-2-3-4 first for Vargas. A very pleasant good afternoon everyone.
Chapman has been effective in his decline phase so far, but it's still a gradual decline in the metrics clubs care about. Hard/soft contact, velo. Slider usage up a lot this year. Plus he'll have a QO
You guys know I like to excuse the GM because reporting says the shots are really called by ownership. But BVW's record this year has been so godawful -- a half dozen major mistakes that Sandy never made in his eight years at the helm.
Indication of where Alonso is at defensively: Mets had a DH today/yesterday & didn't use him there either time. Callaway: "The days of replacing him defensively even at the end of games are gone. We have total confidence in his ability to make the plays. He's done a great job."
The Mets traded Wilmer Font today after a brief and mostly forgettable tenure with the team.
