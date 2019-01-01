New York Mets

Mets deal Font to Blue Jays for cash

by: Anthony DiComo MLB: Mets 6m

All told, Wilmer Font’s Mets tenure lasted two and a half months. The Mets on Tuesday traded Font, a right-handed pitcher, to the Blue Jays for cash. The Mets had acquired Font in May from the Rays for prospect Neraldo Catalina, who has since posted...

