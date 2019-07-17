New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Dominic Smith pinch-hit HR gives New York Mets decisive lead in victory (Video)
by: Danny Small — Elite Sports NY 15m
Dominic Smith's future with the New York Mets was uncertain at the start of the year, but he has proved to be one of the team's best bats.
Tweets
-
Did Pete Alonso know he hit his 474-foot homer well enough for it to land in the third deck? "I don’t know," he said. "That’s why I gotta watch it a little bit."Beat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @ritzdeez: This dude - sitting in the third deck - did not expect a HR to land up there today. "The **** was that, Janet?" https://t.co/Step8MKqisBlogger / Podcaster
-
Watching this on Re-Pete. 💪💪💪💪💪💪💪 #MetsWinOfficial Team Account
-
RT @dakern74: Amed Rosario: First Mets batter with 4 hits & 4 runs scored since... Amed Rosario, last Aug 16 at PHI (W 24-4). Only other Mets to do it twice: Tommie Agee, Darryl Strawberry, David Wright.Blogger / Podcaster
-
BNNY will be on at 645 tonight. That’s six four fiver ... we talk baseballBeat Writer / Columnist
-
At 5:55 I’ll be on the Thread to talk about ... baseballBeat Writer / Columnist
- More Mets Tweets