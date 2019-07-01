New York Mets
Mets Destroy Twins
by: metsdaddy — Mets Daddy 2m
This is as good as you can feel about the Mets all season with them beating up on the AL Central leading Twins. Amed Rosario continued his torrid July with a homer off Twins starter Martin Perez. H…
Did Pete Alonso know he hit his 474-foot homer well enough for it to land in the third deck? "I don’t know," he said. "That’s why I gotta watch it a little bit."Beat Writer / Columnist
RT @ritzdeez: This dude - sitting in the third deck - did not expect a HR to land up there today. "The **** was that, Janet?" https://t.co/Step8MKqisBlogger / Podcaster
Watching this on Re-Pete. 💪💪💪💪💪💪💪 #MetsWinOfficial Team Account
RT @dakern74: Amed Rosario: First Mets batter with 4 hits & 4 runs scored since... Amed Rosario, last Aug 16 at PHI (W 24-4). Only other Mets to do it twice: Tommie Agee, Darryl Strawberry, David Wright.Blogger / Podcaster
BNNY will be on at 645 tonight. That’s six four fiver ... we talk baseballBeat Writer / Columnist
At 5:55 I’ll be on the Thread to talk about ... baseballBeat Writer / Columnist
