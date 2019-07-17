New York Mets
Sterling or Scully: Gary brings his B-game to this Dom Smith home run
by: Shannon Shark @metspolice — The Mets Police 4m
Gary, WTF is this call? “It’s headed toward the wall…” Dude it hit off the face of the second deck. Look below, that’s the ball bouncing back. Is this a case of Low Energy Gary who often shows up on Keith games? Is Gary having trouble seeing...
Amed Rosario is the first @Mets #8 batter in history with 4 hits and 4 runs scored in the same game. Amazing.
RT @45PedroMartinez: While I'm a #Boston guy through and through, I learned a lot from my time with the Mets. Specifically, not to let setbacks bring me down. Keep your head up, my friends. With God's help you can make it through anything! #blessed #perseverance #staystrong https://t.co/6M9vQmubsA
Blogger / Podcaster
RT @TeddyWKlein: Think I did a solid job writing about the Latin American Landscape today... https://t.co/hd0qpc9IFc
RT @TeddyWKlein: Think I did a solid job writing about the Latin American Landscape today... https://t.co/hd0qpc9IFcBlogger / Podcaster
The Mets have Dom Smith under team control for a while, but if they look to move him at the deadline, they could get back quite the haul for the young hitter: “There’s no doubt Smith would bring back more than Michael Conforto” (via @NYNJHarper) https://t.co/MM9elQC87wTV / Radio Network
