Sterling or Scully: Gary brings his B-game to this Dom Smith home run

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 4m

Gary, WTF is this call?  “It’s headed toward the wall…”  Dude it hit off the face of the second deck.   Look below, that’s the ball bouncing back. Is this a case of Low Energy Gary who often shows up on Keith games?  Is Gary having trouble seeing...

