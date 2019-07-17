New York Mets

Dare the Mets trade high on Alonso and McNeil???!!!

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 3m

Fortune favors the bold.  We can finish 4th without you. The General Manager made a mess when he traded youth for a 36 year old coming off a PED suspension, never mind the dollars he took on. I know you guys want to trade Todd Frazier and a bag of...

