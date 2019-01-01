New York Mets

The Score
Report: Mets not expected to deal Syndergaard with lofty price tag

by: Jason Wilson The Score 2m

The New York Mets are reportedly attaching a hefty price tag to right-hander Noah Syndergaard, according to ESPN's Jeff Passan."(A) few arms and a leg," one general manager said of the Mets' demands. Due to the asking price, teams apparently don't...

