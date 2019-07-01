Here’s the question on Wheeler. Is this team better with him over the long haul? Is this team better with him and another rotation arm at that combined price point, or two different players at a higher price point who are less likely to be as productive together? That’s the issue

Jeff michaelgbaron “Still in it” notion clouds the fact this team needs to use it’s assets to better team in long haul. This is why they should use SP sellers market and trade Thor, give Wheeler QO, p/u club option 4 Vargas. Move Lugo to SP next year so u don’t have to rush Kay.