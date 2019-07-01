New York Mets

MLB rumors: Is Madison Bumgarner the one player the Yankees would trade for with 2 weeks left until the deadline? - nj.com

by: Todderick Hunt

Some feel the Yankees already have enough pitching to compete for a World Series title, considering their bats. But when you take a closer look at their rotation, there is certainly room for some help.

    metspolice.com @metspolice 12m
    The Mets should be BUYERS! What other CAA players can we acquire?
    Don Cayer
    @metspolice 5 back and behind every team except Miami. No problem Playoffs here we come. https://t.co/1vMXeQAVzU
    Michael Baron @michaelgbaron 13m
    Here’s the question on Wheeler. Is this team better with him over the long haul? Is this team better with him and another rotation arm at that combined price point, or two different players at a higher price point who are less likely to be as productive together? That’s the issue
    Jeff
    @michaelgbaron “Still in it” notion clouds the fact this team needs to use it’s assets to better team in long haul. This is why they should use SP sellers market and trade Thor, give Wheeler QO, p/u club option 4 Vargas. Move Lugo to SP next year so u don’t have to rush Kay.
    Metsmerized Online ⚾️ @MetsMerized 13m
    New Post: MLB Rumor Roundup: Starting Pitching Market Continues To Develop https://t.co/lZJ3SfocFo #Mets #LGM
    Rich Coutinho @coutinho9 14m
    I must say I've used the block feature on twitter more in last month or so than I have in last four years . It's a great feature.
    New York Mets @Mets 20m
    RT to wish @robgsellman a happy birthday! 🎈🎁🎉
    Michael Baron @michaelgbaron 20m
    I think the reality of today’s situation is they need to be sellers. With that said, Wheeler’s current situation will probably bend the Mets over a barrell a bit. That seems to be the industry consensus. So should they undersell him? No. But if that’s the route they take, extend.
    JSG Sports NY
    @michaelgbaron If they go on a little run here, would Brodie and company want to trade Wheeler come July 31st? You know the Wilpon’s want to win now! That’s the whole reason why they hired Brodie Van Wagenen. He was the only GM that agreed to winning now.
