New York Mets

nj.com
45034946_thumbnail

Trevor Hoffman on why he’s ‘second fiddle’ to Yankees great Mariano Rivera: ‘He’s our Babe Ruth (of closers)’ - nj.com

by: Todderick Hunt | thunt@njadvancemedia .com NJ.com 4m

There have been lots of great players to don Yankees uniforms, but Mariano Rivera is in a class of his own.

Tweets