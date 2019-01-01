New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Suddenly resurgent Mets head west to take on Giants in four-game series
by: Vasilis Drimalitis — SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 3m
The Mets carry a four game winning streak into San Francisco, while the Giants have won five straight.
Tweets
-
RT @TMKSESPN: ICYMI with @Rosenbergradio, @HDumpty39 & @ChrisCanty99: @Kurkjian_ESPN discussed his trade deadline expectations for the #Yankees & #Mets. LISTEN: https://t.co/xa3IZ5kyvD. https://t.co/S20PAaCI8qTV / Radio Network
-
See everyone? He's a bum and the #Mets won the trade. https://t.co/8dw0mmbjn5Blogger / Podcaster
-
Darnold made a lot of plays that made you say, "wow" https://t.co/SHip2IsYWuBlogger / Podcaster
-
Blogger / Podcaster
-
I’ll certainly take that offensive production from my shortstop any day of the week. Imagine what his fWAR would be if he improved his defense. #MetsAmed Rosario last 162 games: 175 hits, 91 runs, 30 doubles, 11 triples, 15 homeruns, 75 RBIs, 34 walks, 139 strikeouts, 30 stolen bases, 275/.312/.428, 99 wRC+, 2.3 fWARBlogger / Podcaster
-
The Mets have the easiest schedule ahead in the NL. So can they make the postseason? @matthewcerrone has the four things they must do to make a miracle run: https://t.co/7InNC9rLyNTV / Radio Network
- More Mets Tweets