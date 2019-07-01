New York Mets

Alonso Breaks Mets Rookie Record for Extra Base Hits

by: Gianna Arantes Mets Merized Online 1m

For every dark cloud, there is a silver lining. For the 2019 New York Mets, this has been their rookie first baseman - providing a hopeful spin on an exceedingly gloomy season.With the club’

