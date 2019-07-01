New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Mets Still Alive And Can Win Wild Card
by: metsdaddy — Mets Daddy 5m
When the Mets wake up this morning, despite being seven games under .500, they find themselves five games out of the Wild Card and four games in the loss column. By perusing the standings alone, yo…
Tweets
-
RT @TMKSESPN: ICYMI with @Rosenbergradio, @HDumpty39 & @ChrisCanty99: @Kurkjian_ESPN discussed his trade deadline expectations for the #Yankees & #Mets. LISTEN: https://t.co/xa3IZ5kyvD. https://t.co/S20PAaCI8qTV / Radio Network
-
See everyone? He's a bum and the #Mets won the trade. https://t.co/8dw0mmbjn5Blogger / Podcaster
-
Darnold made a lot of plays that made you say, "wow" https://t.co/SHip2IsYWuBlogger / Podcaster
-
Blogger / Podcaster
-
I’ll certainly take that offensive production from my shortstop any day of the week. Imagine what his fWAR would be if he improved his defense. #MetsAmed Rosario last 162 games: 175 hits, 91 runs, 30 doubles, 11 triples, 15 homeruns, 75 RBIs, 34 walks, 139 strikeouts, 30 stolen bases, 275/.312/.428, 99 wRC+, 2.3 fWARBlogger / Podcaster
-
The Mets have the easiest schedule ahead in the NL. So can they make the postseason? @matthewcerrone has the four things they must do to make a miracle run: https://t.co/7InNC9rLyNTV / Radio Network
- More Mets Tweets