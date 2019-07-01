New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Mets Young Sluggers Continue To Fuel Hope and Excitement
by: Rob Friedland — Mets Merized Online 1m
When things are right, this team is fun.Of course, the same can be said for any team, in any league, in any sport. But as we know in this 2019 edition of Mets' Hysteria, the boys have given us
Tweets
-
Zack Wheeler accepting a qualifying offer and returning on a one-year deal is a "real possibility," @martinonyc reports https://t.co/Gmw9DznuCHTV / Radio Network
-
I am struggling to understand the logic of an 80 minute delay with no rain and then starting.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
We will have flushed 80 rain-free minutes. Oh well.Appx first pitch time: 4:20, according to the YankeesBeat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @MBrownstein89: The @Mets are one of six National League teams to have at least three players (min. 250 PA) have an OPS+ of 120 or better this season. For the #Mets that consists of: Pete Alonso: 157 Jeff McNeil: 145 Michael Conforto: 123 @MetsMerized #LGM https://t.co/rwITd26lPWBlogger / Podcaster
-
First pitch is at 420, which coincidentally is the same time that the rest of MLB will beBeat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @MattEhalt: We continue our trade deadline look with the three guys who won't be traded, but if the Mets wanted to, what a haul they'd get. (Noah is not in this since he met our "offseason trade possibility" criteria) https://t.co/pACInjdDWgBeat Writer / Columnist
- More Mets Tweets