Tim Tebow Spends $2.9M on House in Florida's Glen Kernan Golf & Country Club
by: Joseph Zucker — Bleacher Report 1m
Tim Tebow might be grinding his way on the MLB minor league circuit, but he'll be able to retreat to the comfort of a multimillion-dollar home on his off days...
Tweets
Zack Wheeler accepting a qualifying offer and returning on a one-year deal is a "real possibility," @martinonyc reports https://t.co/Gmw9DznuCHTV / Radio Network
I am struggling to understand the logic of an 80 minute delay with no rain and then starting.Beat Writer / Columnist
We will have flushed 80 rain-free minutes. Oh well.Appx first pitch time: 4:20, according to the YankeesBeat Writer / Columnist
RT @MBrownstein89: The @Mets are one of six National League teams to have at least three players (min. 250 PA) have an OPS+ of 120 or better this season. For the #Mets that consists of: Pete Alonso: 157 Jeff McNeil: 145 Michael Conforto: 123 @MetsMerized #LGM https://t.co/rwITd26lPWBlogger / Podcaster
First pitch is at 420, which coincidentally is the same time that the rest of MLB will beBeat Writer / Columnist
RT @MattEhalt: We continue our trade deadline look with the three guys who won't be traded, but if the Mets wanted to, what a haul they'd get. (Noah is not in this since he met our "offseason trade possibility" criteria) https://t.co/pACInjdDWgBeat Writer / Columnist
