Prospect Deep Dive: Shervyen Newton, a diamond in the rough from the Netherlands
Mets prospect Shervyen Newton is a raw but versatile infield prospect from the Netherlands who has recently started tearing the cover off the ball for Low-A Columbia.
A top 5 prospect in the Mets' system, Shervyen Newton is finding his groove in Low-A this season (via @PSLToFlushing) https://t.co/WZbr9OK8boTV / Radio Network
