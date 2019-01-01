New York Mets
Dominic Smith doesn’t want to be traded: ‘I only want to play for the Mets’
by: E.Jay Zarett — Sporting News 4m
The 24-year-old’s name has begun to surface in trade rumors because he’s behind star Pete Alonso on the Mets’ depth chart.
The stars are struggling at Portrush https://t.co/PXQP19h9oBBlogger / Podcaster
Boone tossed, directs profane rant at rookie ump https://t.co/2BFvQ0Iv0bTV / Radio Network
Just noticed that Paul O'Neill's page on @baseball_ref has the following: "Bats: Left, Throws: Left, Kicks: Left." If you click the link on Kicks: Left, it takes you to the video that makes that funny bit possible. That is very well done.Beat Writer / Columnist
Peterson gave up back-to-back home runs then left with the trainer without throwing a warmup pitch in his last start on Tuesday. Looked like he had his hand on his right side/hip and was experiencing discomfort after his last pitch. The mound was wet as well.Binghamton Rumble Ponies have placed left-handed starter David Peterson on the 7-day injured list.Beat Writer / Columnist
New Post: Game Thread: Mets vs. Giants, 9:45 PM https://t.co/LjdziilxYQ #Mets #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
Rumble Ponies opening up a series with the @AkronRubberDuck tonight. First pitch 7:05 and @horizonsfcu pregame show on right now on @NewsRadio1290 and @tunein!Minors
