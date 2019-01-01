New York Mets
Mets' trade deadline primer: Those who will stay, but could fetch quite a return
by: Yahoo Sports — Yahoo Sports: Big League Stew 17s
Jacob deGrom, Seth Lugo and Edwin Diaz won't be traded, but they could command a large return if they were moved.
