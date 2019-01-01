New York Mets

Metsblog
44939980_thumbnail

Mets' Noah Syndergaard faces off against Giants' Madison Bumgarner, Thursday at 9:45 p.m. on SNY

by: N/A SNY: Metsblog 8m

The Mets (44-51, 13.0 GB in NL East) begin a four-game set with the Giants (47-49, 15.5 GB in NL West) on Thursday night at 9:45 p.m. at Oracle Park.

Tweets