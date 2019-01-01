New York Mets
Nimmo tests neck, resumes swinging bat
by: Anthony DiComo — MLB: Mets 4m
Mets outfielder Brandon Nimmo, who refrained from baseball activities for 30 days following a second epidural injection in his neck, began swinging a bat this week. That represents tangible progress for Nimmo, though the Mets do not expect him to...
