New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Jeff McNeil refuses to slow down since MLB debut almost one year ago - New York Daily News
by: Deesha Thosar — NY Daily News 3m
McNeil has his heart set on winning the 2019 NL batting title and he’s well on his way to achieving it.
Tweets
-
RT @metsrewind: No one in @Mets history choked up in the bat as distinctly as Felix Millan. #LGM #MetsRewindBlogger / Podcaster
-
And it's Wayne tonight with John Sadak filling in for Howie. I don't think they know that word.@MetsBooth Hi Maj! Any Shnorahs sighted yet?TV / Radio Network
-
Blogger / Podcaster
-
How can anybody forget?Blogger / Podcaster
-
Leadoff triple for the Giants in the 2nd. They did not score. 1-0 Mets. #StrandedTV / Radio Network
-
After his leadoff double in the 1st, Jeff McNeil now has 24 hits as the first batter of the game this season. The last Met to record more hits as the first batter of the game was Curtis Granderson in 2015 (30 hits). #Mets #LGM @MetsMerizedBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets