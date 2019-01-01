New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Game Chatter: Noah Syndergaard vs Madison Bumgarner (7/18/19)
by: Other — Mets 360 19s
Brian is scheduled for the Gut Reaction
Tweets
-
RT @metsrewind: No one in @Mets history choked up in the bat as distinctly as Felix Millan. #LGM #MetsRewindBlogger / Podcaster
-
And it's Wayne tonight with John Sadak filling in for Howie. I don't think they know that word.@MetsBooth Hi Maj! Any Shnorahs sighted yet?TV / Radio Network
-
Blogger / Podcaster
-
How can anybody forget?Blogger / Podcaster
-
Leadoff triple for the Giants in the 2nd. They did not score. 1-0 Mets. #StrandedTV / Radio Network
-
After his leadoff double in the 1st, Jeff McNeil now has 24 hits as the first batter of the game this season. The last Met to record more hits as the first batter of the game was Curtis Granderson in 2015 (30 hits). #Mets #LGM @MetsMerizedBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets