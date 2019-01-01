New York Mets
WATCH: Pete Alonso gets the Mets on the board first vs. Giants
by: N/A — SNY: Metsblog
In a game that's shaping up to be a pitchers duel between Noah Syndergaard and Madison Bumgarner, Pete Alonso put the Mets on the board first.
