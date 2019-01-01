New York Mets
Final Score: Giants 3, Mets 2 — The Tenth Circle
by: Richard Staff — SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 5m
The Mets wasted sixteen innings and nearly five hours on their way to a loss in San Francisco.
RT @William07241278: @Metstradamus I SO wantred this one tonight. Noah was on point.. to outlast Mad Baum. Damn. wanting 3 of 4 in SF this weekend this would have been special... Meantime.. WTG Polar BearBlogger / Podcaster
RT @mojohill22: Wow, what a game. 16 innings, great pitching from Syndergaard and the bullpen, a monstrous home run from Alonso...and a loss. I covered it here for @MetsMerized. https://t.co/dlBrzQGfd5Blogger / Podcaster
Heartbreaking #Mets https://t.co/ZIxgvhidTaBlogger / Podcaster
Tough loss tonight, but this is a game where the team truly “battled”. Nothing you can do, just have to move on and take the next two, starting with the deGrominator on the mound tomorrow night #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
RT @timbhealey: Mickey Callaway said J.D. Davis would have been the Mets’ next pitcher. Jacob deGrom would have played left field.Beat Writer / Columnist
https://t.co/gdbJXJyj5I: Futura promotion at Citi Field. https://t.co/U1hGCi2ASwBlogger / Podcaster
