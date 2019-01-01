New York Mets

Mets Takeaways from Thursday's 3-2 loss to Giants, including Pete Alonso's 16th-inning homer going for naught

by: N/A SNY: Metsblog 10m

The Mets and Giants played a game that just didn't seem to want to end, but the Giants ultimately found a way to win 3-2 in 16 innings.

