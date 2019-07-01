New York Mets

Mets Merized

Game Recap: Syndergaard Dominates In 16-Inning Loss to Giants, 3-2

by: Mojo Hill Mets Merized Online 5m

Mets fans got flashbacks to the 2016 Wild Card game as Noah Syndergaard and Madison Bumgarner engaged in an epic pitching duel that saw a lot of batting averages suffer on both sides.The bullp

Tweets