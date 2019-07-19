New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Mets lose long one in brutal fashion
by: Mike Puma — New York Post 20s
SAN FRANCISCO — The seagulls hovering above the left-field grandstand had company in the 16th inning Thursday night as Pete Alonso took a mighty cut and pushed the Mets to the brink of uncharted
Tweets
-
If you went to bed, this is what you missed: https://t.co/upEL0g1lVw via @nypostsportsBeat Writer / Columnist
-
Few things scarier than waking up on the couch at 3:30 a.m. to the sound of Gary Apple’s voice talking about a Mets loss.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @AnthonyDiComo: After one of the tougher Mets losses of this season, there was a pretty stark difference between losing pitcher Chris Mazza, who stood in front of his locker and answered every question, and starter Noah Syndergaard, who bolted the clubhouse without answering any.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
At this point, I realize I’m still up searching fruitlessly for evidence that the Mets somehow didn’t lose in the bottom of the sixteenth after taking a lead in the top of the sixteenth at like 2:30 in the morning.Blogger / Podcaster
-
Yes, I wrote a game recap. Yes, it's late. Yes, I'm here for you, always. https://t.co/0lM06COd6QBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @William07241278: @Metstradamus I SO wantred this one tonight. Noah was on point.. to outlast Mad Baum. Damn. wanting 3 of 4 in SF this weekend this would have been special... Meantime.. WTG Polar BearBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets