Revenge Of The Seagulls
by: metstradamus — The Sports Daily: Metstradamus 13m
In the annals of torturous Mets losses, this one only registers on the Benitez scale for it’s length. Nine innings, this doesn’t even make the chart. Losing in 16 after taking the lead …
If you went to bed, this is what you missed: https://t.co/upEL0g1lVw via @nypostsportsBeat Writer / Columnist
Few things scarier than waking up on the couch at 3:30 a.m. to the sound of Gary Apple’s voice talking about a Mets loss.Beat Writer / Columnist
RT @AnthonyDiComo: After one of the tougher Mets losses of this season, there was a pretty stark difference between losing pitcher Chris Mazza, who stood in front of his locker and answered every question, and starter Noah Syndergaard, who bolted the clubhouse without answering any.Beat Writer / Columnist
At this point, I realize I’m still up searching fruitlessly for evidence that the Mets somehow didn’t lose in the bottom of the sixteenth after taking a lead in the top of the sixteenth at like 2:30 in the morning.Blogger / Podcaster
Yes, I wrote a game recap. Yes, it's late. Yes, I'm here for you, always. https://t.co/0lM06COd6QBlogger / Podcaster
RT @William07241278: @Metstradamus I SO wantred this one tonight. Noah was on point.. to outlast Mad Baum. Damn. wanting 3 of 4 in SF this weekend this would have been special... Meantime.. WTG Polar BearBlogger / Podcaster
