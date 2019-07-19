New York Mets
Bumgarner Shines As Giants Rally Past Mets In 16
by: Mets – CBS New York — CBS New York: WFAN 11m
Bumgarner pitched nine superb innings but had nothing to show for it aside from an ovation of sheer appreciation, and the San Francisco Giants rallied past the New York Mets on Solano's 16th-inning RBI single for a 3-2 win Thursday night.
Good morning. Never believe in the Mets.Blogger / Podcaster
Things got weird last night. A long game and dramatic 16th inning ended in disappointment for the Mets and Chris Mazza, a Bay Area native who was in line for his first win. Story: https://t.co/JqsIokcHNsBeat Writer / Columnist
RT @sung_minkim: what in the world is going on in miamiBeat Writer / Columnist
If you went to bed, this is what you missed: https://t.co/upEL0g1lVw via @nypostsportsBeat Writer / Columnist
Few things scarier than waking up on the couch at 3:30 a.m. to the sound of Gary Apple’s voice talking about a Mets loss.Beat Writer / Columnist
RT @AnthonyDiComo: After one of the tougher Mets losses of this season, there was a pretty stark difference between losing pitcher Chris Mazza, who stood in front of his locker and answered every question, and starter Noah Syndergaard, who bolted the clubhouse without answering any.Beat Writer / Columnist
