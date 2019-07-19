New York Mets

WFAN
45055011_thumbnail

Bumgarner Shines As Giants Rally Past Mets In 16

by: Mets – CBS New York CBS New York: WFAN 11m

Bumgarner pitched nine superb innings but had nothing to show for it aside from an ovation of sheer appreciation, and the San Francisco Giants rallied past the New York Mets on Solano's 16th-inning RBI single for a 3-2 win Thursday night.

Tweets