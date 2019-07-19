They were facing a pitcher who has made a hall of fame career out of making offenses miss chances. Then they were facing a bullpen that’s just better than theirs, yet they pitched with them until they ran out of gas. It happens - it just cant happen when you need to win.

Lee Bromfield michaelgbaron That game was an accurate metaphor for this season; had their chances but the offense couldn't do it at key times - the 10th springs to mind - and the pen couldn't get the job done.