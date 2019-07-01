New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Ex-Yankees skipper Joe Girardi says he wants to manage again | Would he be interested in Mets job if, when it opens up? - nj.com
by: Brian Fonseca | BFonseca@njadvancemedia.com — NJ.com 4m
Former Yankees skipper Joe Girardi has not managed a Major League Baseball game since October of 2017, and he is itching to end that as soon as he can. Where is he looking to restart his managing career?
Tweets
-
My most remarkable is a takeoff of Buster's stat: Rivera faced 299 LH batters in postseason including Griffey, Thome, Papi, Palmeiro, etc. And gave up 0 HRs. ZERO! Slash line vs. LHs in postseason: .186/.227/.237. Even with the great cutter that stat feels impossible.There are a ton of great Mariano Rivera stats, but this is the most remarkable, I think -- in 141 innings in the postseason (the equivalent of two full regular seasons of work), he allowed a total of two home runs.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Carlos Beltran (2006) and Todd Hundley (1996) are tied for the #Mets single-season home run record with 41. Hundley hit his 32nd HR in his 105th game. Beltran hit his 32nd HR in his 93rd game. Pete Alonso hit his 32nd in his 95th game.Blogger / Podcaster
-
RT @timbhealey: Things got weird last night. A long game and dramatic 16th inning ended in disappointment for the Mets and Chris Mazza, a Bay Area native who was in line for his first win. Story: https://t.co/JqsIokcHNsBeat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @NYPost_Brazille: I'm not saying #mets have much of a shot at playoffs, but just unloading guys for salary relief, as they've done last few years, should not be the move.Blogger / Podcaster
-
With five strikeouts tonight, Jacob deGrom will pass Ron Darling for 6th all-time on the @Mets strikeout leaderboard with 1,149. #Mets #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
-
Final qualifying offer calculations come after season based on average of top 125 salaries. It, to date, has climbed yearly: $13.3M-$14.1M-$15.3M-$15.8M-$17.2M-$17.4-$17.9M. A leveling off will bring another wave of anger from players that revenues climb but top salaries are notBeat Writer / Columnist
- More Mets Tweets