My most remarkable is a takeoff of Buster's stat: Rivera faced 299 LH batters in postseason including Griffey, Thome, Papi, Palmeiro, etc. And gave up 0 HRs. ZERO! Slash line vs. LHs in postseason: .186/.227/.237. Even with the great cutter that stat feels impossible.

Buster Olney There are a ton of great Mariano Rivera stats, but this is the most remarkable, I think -- in 141 innings in the postseason (the equivalent of two full regular seasons of work), he allowed a total of two home runs.