New York Mets

nj.com
45063973_thumbnail

Baseball writer Jonah Keri faces charges for allegedly assaulting wife, suspended from The Athletic - nj.com

by: Brian Fonseca | BFonseca@njadvancemedia.com NJ.com 2m

Veteran sportswriter Jonah Keri, known for his work on baseball, has been suspended by The Athletic on Friday after being detained Thursday for an alleged assault on his wife, according to CTV News in Montreal.

Tweets