This Week in Mets Quotes: Van Wagenen on being the underdogs now, Conforto likes Alonso hitting behind him

by: Joe Sokolowski SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 26s

Your 2019 New York Mets: They came and got us. "They came and got us." -Brodie Van Wagenen [New York Post] ‘I find my life is a lot easier the lower I keep my expectations.’ -Bill Watterson "I...

