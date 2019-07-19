New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
New York Mets RHP Zack Wheeler ‘feels fine’ after throwing
by: Ryan Honey — Elite Sports NY 4m
New York Mets right-hander Zack Wheeler has been throwing and feeling fine, as he currently sits on the 10-day injured list.
Tweets
-
RT @ryenarussillo: Just taped a Russillo Show Pod- @Buster_ESPN on trade deadline market -West Texas Jake for part 2 of life advice. -Listen to me when I tell you what the Anthony Davis comments mean. -There were also a lot of reads including one really depressing one. https://t.co/BeYPNvQ9eXBeat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @MLBPipeline: Justin Dunn was lights out for @ARTravs tonight. The #Mariners' prospect tossed seven scoreless frames, allowing only four hits and two walks while striking out six. That lowers his season ERA to 3.46, fourth-best in the Texas League. @Mariners Top 30: https://t.co/6hIHLtCIIs https://t.co/uTmM35YfuOBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @Joelsherman1: My most remarkable is a takeoff of Buster's stat: Rivera faced 299 LH batters in postseason including Griffey, Thome, Papi, Palmeiro, etc. And gave up 0 HRs. ZERO! Slash line vs. LHs in postseason: .186/.227/.237. Even with the great cutter that stat feels impossible. https://t.co/BQSHgsQn2ABeat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @Jacob_Resnick: BA Mets midseason 30: Mauricio, Gimenez, Baty, Kay, Alvarez, SWR, Allan, Vientos, Peterson, Smith, Szapucki, Newton, Kilome, Wolf, Lockett, Santos, Nunez, Humphreys, Dibrell, Gilliam, Sanchez, Cortes, Lugo, Valdez, Senger, Haggerty, Acosta, Otanez, Toffey, CarpioBeat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @kermitkyle: Just listened to today's BBTN podcast and adding @renabanena with @Buster_ESPN and @Troy_Farkas was a great idea. Well done on your official premier with the #bleachertweets! (Also, the air can make a huge difference! #reNJ)Beat Writer / Columnist
-
New Post: Lightning Crashes: Syndergaard Responds To DiComo’s Criticism https://t.co/FVJ0oAzAHX #Mets #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets