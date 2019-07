17-year-old Freddy Valdez, who signed with the #Mets for $1.45 million last July, is heating up. The 6-foot-3, 212-pound Dominican outfielder went 2-for-3 in the DSL today after going 2-for-5 with a homer yesterday. Here he is on the @ mets Top 30: https://t.co/Tl4U5VBoTp