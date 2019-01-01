New York Mets

Metsblog
44854575_thumbnail

Mets will look for innings from Jacob deGrom vs Giants, Friday at 10:15 p.m. on SNY

by: N/A SNY: Metsblog 8m

The Mets (44-52, 13.0 GB in NL East) continue their four-game set with the Giants (48-49, 15.0 GB in NL West) on Friday night at 10:15 p.m. at Oracle Park.

Tweets