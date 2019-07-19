New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Matt Harvey designated for assignment by Angels
by: Joseph Staszewski — New York Post 10m
Matt Harvey’s tenure with the Angels appears over. The club announced Friday that the former Mets ace had been designated for assignment. The move occurred after Harvey allowed six runs on seven
Tweets
-
Jacob deGrom gets the ball in the bay, we've been waiting for this game to start all day, and dare I say, I think he may, pitch really well Baseball from San Francisco! ⏰: 10:15 p.m. 📺: SNY 💻: https://t.co/UYInl5ZnbI https://t.co/w77uATPly7TV / Radio Network
-
Things just got worse. https://t.co/dzcjpGQ0EeBlogger / Podcaster
-
The Yordan home run is what we mean when we say “it sounds different.”Blogger / Podcaster
-
Tauchman 2 hits (including hustle double), SB, sliding catch, outfield assist. LeMahieu 2 hits/2 RBI. Ottavino strikes out the side. The #Rockies alums are doing a number on the Rockies.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
After seven, Brooklyn leads Hudson Valley 4-2. Jared Biddy, Justin Lasko, and P.J. Conlon have tossed scoreless relief as the Cyclones try to hold the lead. LISTEN: https://t.co/SjlFJpCyDlMinors
-
After last night’s marathon battle by the Bay, we look to even the series. #LGMOfficial Team Account
- More Mets Tweets